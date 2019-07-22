AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions Centre's dengue vaccination drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Centre dengue vaccination drive and asked whether it was undertaken to benefit pharmaceutical companies.

Owaisi said that that the government was taking advantage of locals that were being tested for the vaccine to “benefit big pharmaceutical companies”.

He recommended that Members of the Parliament should volunteer as testers instead. Meanwhile, Owaisi, a few days ago also took to Twitter while reacting to a report which said that 40 out of the 41 cases in Muzaffarnagar riots case were acquittals, said, “’Thok denge’ kehne waalon ne insaaf, samaanta aur jan suraksha ko thok diya (those who say “I will kill”, today killed equality and humanity)”.

“If 40/41 cases result in acquittal, all we need to see is what happened in that one conviction. The answer can be found in the name of the accused,” he added.