BJP has no place in Telangana, Cong is only alternative to TRS: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Speaking at the party’s preparatory meeting for polls, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy 
says Congress would win a majority number of municipalities in the ensuing elections

Published: 22nd July 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks at the Congress party’s preparatory meeting for municipal elections in Sangareddy on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence that his party would win a majority number of municipalities in the State in the ensuing elections.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting at Sangareddy for the municipal elections, the TPCC president said that the BJP had no role to play in the State and that it was the Congress which is the alternative to the TRS.
The TPCC president called upon the party workers to take up agitation against the TRS government on the anti-people policies it is pursuing, particulary those that that are hurting the interests of the BCs.

“The BJP has no place in Telangana. It has only seven per cent votes. After winning four Lok Sabha seats, they are imagining that they are growing in strength. The Congress is very strong in Telangnaa,” he said.
Referring to the division of wards and reservations, he said that there were too many irregularities in them. “Even the High Court had found fault with the government on this count,” he said. 
Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS had done gross injustice to the BCs by not providing tem reservations commensurate with their population. 

“We have decided to explain the injustice done to the BCs to the DCC presidents and constituency in charges on July 23,” he said. He announced that the party state committee meeting would be held in Mahbubnagar on August 2.

Inconsistencies in new Act 

Congress in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia said that there were several inconsistencies in the new Municipal Act and that the Congress would fight for their rectification.

“The party will fight the ensuing municipal elections with renewed vigour. Ward and booth committees should work in perfect coordination to ensure the victory of the party nominees,” he said and pointed that one should keep in mind that the percentage of votes polled by the Congress has been going up in each election. 

Congress Legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the TRS government had destroyed the spirit of village republics by investing in collectors all powers of the urban local bodies. The new Municipal Act that the TRS government had brought forth would be detrimental to the interests of the weaker sections.

Other party leaders, including Shabber Ali, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, J Gita Reddy and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

Senior leaders give TPCC meeting a miss

Sangareddy: Congress heavyweights A Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Damodar Rajanarasimha were conspicuous by their absence at the party’s municipal elections eve preparatory meeting held here on Sunday. Revanth Reddy, who has good following among youth, was expected to attend the meeting to infuse enthusiasm among the party cadres but he did not turn up at the meeting. Similarly, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy who won Lok Sabha election from Bhongir also did not turn up and his brother and Munugodu MLA Rajgopal Reddy too gave the meeting a miss.

Interestingly, former deputy chief minister Damador Rajanarasimha too missed the meeting.  The absence of the leaders led to the party workers wondering when they would ever learn to work hand in hand to help the party grow strong. “If they continue to fight among themselves, where is the scope for the party to rise and give a stiff fight to the TRS,” one party functionary wondered.

