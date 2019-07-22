Globarena to lose Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education tender after discrepancies in Inter results

Sadaf Aman By

HYDERABAD: THE bungling of Intermediate exam results, inordinate delays in releasing it, 23 suicides and the subsequent public furore together are likely to prove detrimental for Globarena Technologies.

Sources in the know are of the view that the city-based tech firm, entrusted with the collection and processing of 10 lakh students’ data under the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), could possibly lose its tender.

One major indication of this is the fact that for the academic year 2019-20, the admission data is being captured by the Centre for Good Governance instead of Globarena. So far, the data of 76,752 students who have applied for admission in government junior colleges have been updated.

“There has not been even a single complaint from any college. Even the principals are relieved that CGG has begun processing data for admissions, just as it was done until 2017-18,” said P Madusudhan Reddy, president, Government Junior Lecturers Association.

In addition, despite having both Globarena and Datatech Methodex for processing results and then JNTU-H to oversee the overall Supplementary results processing, it has been alleged that the data was too corrupt to find all mistakes. Hence, it was decided that fresh data has to be procured.

But with July 15 being the last date for submission of the marks memo to the Joint Seat Selection Authority counselling (JoSSA) for admission into IITs and NITs, the Intermediate Board has decided to rope in Magnetic Infotech for a parallel processing of the results. In fact, this comeback by Magnetic Infotech is also being seen as a hint for Globarena’s ouster.

The Advanced Supplementary results released on June 14 too allegedly is erroneous. As reported earlier, a number of students had secured the same marks they had scored in the final exam, for the supplementary exam as well.

Though the clerical errors were rectified, Globarena did not have the requisite equipment to detect software-related issues. “In view of the paucity of time, only second-year results were released with the available resources and there were errors in these as well. Also, the results of students booked under malpractice during second year exams should only show marks of the first year, and omit that of second year. However, the supplementary results showed both years’ blank,” said a lecturer.

