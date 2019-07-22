If accused maintains silence, court can hold him responsible for crime

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Constitution guarantees every person the right against self-incrimination under Article 20 (3), which states that “no person accused of any offence shall be compelled to be a witness against himself.

However, if an accused maintains absolute silence, particularly in a case which is homicidal, and fails to explain the incriminating circumstances, then the court could draw to an inevitable conclusion that he is responsible for the death on the ground that he has failed to discharge the burden laid on him to explain the cause of death.”

In a case before the High Court, an appellant-accused, who was presented with the chance of getting away with two-year imprisonment for the offence under Section 306 IPC (abetment of suicide), dug his own grave by filing an appeal. He suffered conviction for the offence punishable under Section 302 IPC (punishment for murder) and was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his pregnant wife.

The case of the prosecution was that the appellant-accused married the deceased against the will of their respective parents and earned their livelihood by doing coolie work. After the deceased became pregnant, the accused decided to remarry for dowry. With the intention to kill his wife, the accused took her to a lodge, wherein he filed false names and address. He made her believe that they were to end their lives due to lack of a proper livelihood. He had purchased sleeping tablets and made her take them.

Room boy threatened

As the said tablets did not cause effective sleep, the deceased was in an unconscious state. He then tied a saree around her neck and hanged her from the ceiling fan, due to which she died. The room boy while cleaning the lodge, pushed the doors of the room and saw the appellant tying the saree to the fan and also to the neck of the deceased. However, the boy remained silent when the accused threatened him with dire consequences.

Thereafter, the accused locked the room and went away. Later, the lodge owner ordered for the room to be opened and found the body. The police registered a case and recorded the statements of the prosecution witnesses, including the room boy, and filed a charge sheet after the completion of investigation. The accused was arrested later and sent to judicial custody.

As the appellant pleaded innocence, he was subjected to trial. On behalf of the defence, no oral evidence was let in. The trial court, while holding the appellant-accused not guilty of the offence punishable under Sec 302 IPC, however, found him guilty under Sec 306 IPC and convicted him for the said offence. It sentenced him to two years of imprisonment.

The accused, instead of accepting the said punishment, filed an appeal before the High Court. While setting aside the said conviction, the High Court remitted the case to the lower court for fresh adjudication. After remand, no fresh evidence was let in by either party. On reconsideration of oral and documentary evidence, the lower court found the appellant-accused guilty of the offence punishable under Section 302 IPC and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. Aggrieved by this, he once again approached the High Court.

The counsel for the appellant-accused told the court that there was no specific evidence to the effect that the appellant had hung the deceased and that suicide by hanging could not be ruled out.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the High Court ruled out the possibility of death by hanging. Added to it, the appellant-accused has not set up the plea that the death was not homicidal, but it was due to hanging.

During examination, the appellant had not come out with any specific explanation regarding the incriminating features or set up any specific defence, such as, an alibi. He gave one standard answer to every question by saying that he had not committed the offence.

Though the appellant had a right to remain silent, from his failure to deny the incriminating features by setting up specific defence, the Court can draw adverse inference, the High Court noted.

The court dismissed the appeal and held that the lower court had rightly convicted him under Sec 302 IPC.