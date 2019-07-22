Home States Telangana

‘KCR went back on promise to adopt Nalgonda’, says Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy came down heavily on the ruling TRS party, while speaking to media persons in Nalgonda on Sunday. 

Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy interacts with people in Nalgonda on Sunday, July 21 (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Accusing the pink party of using government land worth Rs 30 crore for the construction of their party office in Nalgonda, he said: “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to adopt Nalgonda constituency, but went back on that promise. The constituency sees little development now. If TRS wins in the Nalgonda municipality polls, most of the government land and public property here will get encroached upon.” 

“If TRS wins in Nalgonda municipality, all properties will be encroached. Only Congress party will protect public properties,” he said while expressing the hoped that the grand old party will win municipal chairman’s post for the fourth time. 
He also claimed that the TRS leaders are afraid that they may lose the municipal elections and hence distributing enhanced pension amounts.  

While condemning the State government’s decision over cancellation of village revenue officers system in the State, he said: “Most of the important portfolios are with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. There should be separate ministers for revenue and municipalities.” 
He also claimed that the State government is neglecting Udaya Samudram project. “To highlight this view I will be taking a padayatra from Udaya Samudram to Jala Soudha on August 15 demanding completion of project,” he said.

