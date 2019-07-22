Home States Telangana

KCR’s native village all set to welcome cm today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be visiting his native village Chintamadaka in Siddipet district on Monday, for the first time after winning the Assembly elections in 2018.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

The officials, who have been working overtime to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place for Rao’s visit, are now satisfied that the preparations have been made to receive him.

The chief minister, who will arrive in the village around 10.30 am, is scheduled to stay there till evening. He will interact with the people and learn about their problems. He will eat lunch with them in makeshift rain-proof tents pitched in the village. 

According to official sources, about 6,000 people will attend the lunch that the chief minister will host. Entry is restricted to Chintamadaka residents.

Siddipet legislator T Harish Rao, who supervised the arrangements, appealed to residents of other villages not to visit Chintamadaka when the chief minister is around as he wants to spend time exclusively with the people of his village. 

Chandrasekhar Rao will go around the village, visit temples, and lay the foundation stone for a BC residential school.

Exclusive meet with villagers

