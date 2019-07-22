Home States Telangana

Man was beheaded for ‘murdering’ sister of accused

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A day after two persons confessed to murder and surrendered to the Nampally police along with the decapitated head of the deceased, the Nalgonda SP R Venkateshwarlu produced the killers before media on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Mohd Imran, a resident of Marepally village of Haliya mandal and Mohd Gouse from the Nampally mandal of Nalgonda district. 

According to police, the deceased Shaik Saddham was in a relationship with the cousin sister of the two accused. Their sister was widowed a few years back after her husband’s sudden death. Since then, Saddham, an auto driver from Nampally mandal, was in a relationship with her. He later took the woman to Hyderabad.

In 2017, the woman was found hanging at her home in Hyderabad and Imran and Gouse suspected that Saddham had killed their sister and staged the incident as a suicide. 

The brothers also filed a complaint with the Saroornagar police station in the matter and disputes continued between them and Saddham ever since.

On Saturday, Saddham was visiting Nampally when he met the two accused and got into an argument about their sister’s death. Saddham reportedly neglected them and gave a rude response before walking away.

Infuriated, the two accused decided to kill Saddham and bought a knife from a nearby coconut shop. They waited on the road side with the knife and attacked Saddham on the neck, one after another, decapitating him eventually. 

Later, they surrendered to the Nampally police with decapitated head of the deceased. The accused have been sent on remand. The Nampally police have registered a case and are investigating. 

