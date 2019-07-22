Home States Telangana

Medical negligence: Telangana Consumer Disputes and Redressal Centre compensates Yoga master Rs 8 lacs

The TCRC, in a press release, said that consumers can register their complaints at the Telangana Consumers Redressal Cell on the toll-free number 1800-425-00-333. 

Picture for Representational purpose (File Photo | Hemnath, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A yoga instructor from Rajanna-Sircilla district, who had earlier worked with the National Police Academy, was awarded a compensation of Rs 8 lakh from the Telangana Consumer Disputes and Redressal Centre in a month’s time of approaching them. He was handed over the cheque of compensation on Sunday.

Devaiah (31), who comes from a poor family, suffered health complications due to medical negligence. He was admitted to the Piles Clinic in Secunderabad for treatment of the condition in February 2018. Doctors suggested that he get operated on for a treatment package of Rs 25,000. 
Devaiah was discharged three hours after the operation, but suffered severe bleeding soon afterwards. The doctors, upon his return, referred him to Yashoda Hospital.

As the expenditure towards treatment began mounting, they approached TRS working president KT Rama Rao for assistance. Devaiah was later sanctioned Rs 5.5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s relief fund. 
In the meantime, Deviah had to sell his land and borrow money to meet the hospital expenses that touched Rs 18 lakh for the 45 days that he underwent treatment.  

After recovery, Devaiah approached the Telangana Consumer Redressal Centre on June 29. Hearing the plea, a notice was issued to the hospital. In less than a month’s time, the case was resolved in favour of Deviah. 

