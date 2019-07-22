Home States Telangana

‘Municipal Act is anti-Backward Class’, says Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah

 Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah on Sunday said that the new Municipal Act was out and out anti-BC and it was intended to reduce reservations for them.

Published: 22nd July 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah

Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah on July 21 said that the new Municipal Act was out and out anti-backward class and it was intended to reduce reservations for them.

He said all the 14 BC associations are preparing to organise protests against the government for the step motherly treatment meted out to them in the new Act.

He said it was shocking to see BC ministers in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet keeping quiet even though gross injustice is  being done to the BCs. The TRS government had already reduced reservations from 34 to 22 in Panchayat Raj institutions and now once again injustice is being done to them in the urban local bodies.

He said that he did not understand why the State government is reluctant to enhance reservations at a time when the Centre had increased it to 60 per cent with its 10 per cent reservation for economically backward classes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Backward Classes Welfare Association R Krishnaiah chief minister KCR
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp