‘Municipal Act is anti-Backward Class’, says Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah on July 21 said that the new Municipal Act was out and out anti-backward class and it was intended to reduce reservations for them.

He said all the 14 BC associations are preparing to organise protests against the government for the step motherly treatment meted out to them in the new Act.

He said it was shocking to see BC ministers in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet keeping quiet even though gross injustice is being done to the BCs. The TRS government had already reduced reservations from 34 to 22 in Panchayat Raj institutions and now once again injustice is being done to them in the urban local bodies.

He said that he did not understand why the State government is reluctant to enhance reservations at a time when the Centre had increased it to 60 per cent with its 10 per cent reservation for economically backward classes.