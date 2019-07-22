Two Adilabad men die in Saudi Arabia road mishap

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two persons from the erstwhile Adilabad district died in a road mishap in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. They were identified as Uppu Mallesh (45), a native of Rotigudem village, and Nampelli Raju Satiah (25) from Gudarevu village.

An unknown vehicle rammed the bike they were on, killing the two on the spot. According to sources, the duo had gone to Saudi Arabia in search of work in 2016. They had been working at a construction site.

Telangana Gulf Welfare and Cultural Association president Basanath Reddy Patkuri said that the State government was taking steps to bring their bodies home.