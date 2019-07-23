‘All villages deserve same treatment’, BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao slams CM KCR for favouring native villlage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on July 22 demanded announcement of the bounty to all villages in the State similar to the one that was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his native Chintamadaka.

Speaking to the media here, the BJP leader said though his party did not oppose the announcement of incentives for Chintamadaka, it, however, wants similar treatment to all villages. “KCR should keep in mind that he is chief minister for the entire Telangana and not for his village. He appealed to sarpanches of all villages to pass a resolution demanding similar incentives to their respective villages,” Muralidhar Rao said.

Taking exception to frequent attacks on the BJP by the TRS, Muralidhar Rao predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would go into political oblivion the way several other leaders did for dubbing his party as communal.

‘Congress on life support’

Muralidhar Rao said that Chandrasekhar Rao is feeling very insecure in the wake of the BJP making rapid strides in Telangana. “In the Assembly elections, the percentage of votes that the BJP had secured was only seven per cent but it shot up to 20 per cent in Lok Sabha elections, which vindicates our claim that our party is growing by leaps and bounds,” he said and pointed out that the BJP is fast occupying the space of the Congress by edging it out.