Home States Telangana

‘All villages deserve same treatment’, BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao slams CM KCR for favouring native villlage

He appealed to sarpanches of all villages to pass resolution demanding similar incentives to their respective villages,” Muralidhar Rao said.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP’s P Muralidhar Rao speaks during a press meet on

BJP’s P Muralidhar Rao speaks during a press meet on Monday, July 22 (Photo| EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on July 22 demanded announcement of the bounty to all villages in the State similar to the one that was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his native Chintamadaka.

Speaking to the media here, the BJP leader said though his party did not oppose the announcement of incentives for Chintamadaka, it, however, wants similar treatment to all villages. “KCR should keep in mind that he is chief minister for the entire Telangana and not for his village. He appealed to sarpanches of all villages to pass a resolution demanding similar incentives to their respective villages,” Muralidhar Rao said.
Taking exception to frequent attacks on the BJP by the TRS, Muralidhar Rao predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would go into political oblivion the way several other leaders did for dubbing his party as communal.

‘Congress on life support’

Muralidhar Rao said that Chandrasekhar Rao is feeling very insecure in the wake of the BJP making rapid strides in Telangana. “In the Assembly elections, the percentage of votes that the BJP had secured was only seven per cent but it shot up to 20 per cent in Lok Sabha elections, which vindicates our claim that our party is growing by leaps and bounds,” he said and pointed out that the BJP is fast occupying the space of the Congress by edging it out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp