Jala Soudha, headquarters of Telangana Irrigation Department to be shifted to Roads and Buildings office

Jala Soudha, the headquarters of Irrigation Department, will be shifted to Roads and Buildings office located near Mahaveer Hospital and Masab Tank in the city. 

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao showing the design of the proposed Telangana Secretariat complex at a media conference in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jala Soudha, the headquarters of Irrigation Department, will be shifted to Roads and Buildings office located near Mahaveer Hospital and Masab Tank in the city.

 It may be mentioned that the State government, in principle, decided to demolish the Jala Soudha building as it comes in the way of the proposed State Legislative Assembly and Council complex. In view of that decision, the Irrigation Department officials were asked to vacate the Jala Soudha building. However, as a case is pending in the high court over the construction of an integrated complex for Assembly and Council and also on the demolition of a heritage building in Errum Mazil, the officials are tight-lipped over the shifting of Jala Soudha. Sources said that the shifting of Jala Soudha would commence soon. 

A huge building belonging to Roads and Buildings is vacant and the Irrigation Department officials, including engineer-in-chief office, inter-state wing, offices belonging to Krishna and Godavari basins would be shifted to Mahaveer hospital area, the sources informed.

However, there is no clarity on where the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will be located. Sources said that there was a possibility that the GRMB and KRMB offices would be shifted to Krishna and Godavari Basin Organisation office located in AC Guards in the city.

Meanwhile, the shifting of Secretariat offices to BRK Bhavan would take some more time as the buildings there are being remodelled to suit the Secretariat offices. 

