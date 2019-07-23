Home States Telangana

Promises and schemes galore as CM KCR visits his native village

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a bounty to his native village Chintamadaka, in Siddipet district.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:01 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with residents of his native village, Chintamadaka, on Monday,July 22(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a bounty to his native village Chintamadaka, in Siddipet district. He promised Rs10 lakh to each of the 2,000 families in the village, and in another big announcement, said the proposed Telangana Health Profile would begin from Chintamadaka.

Within four-to-five years, Chintamadaka would be transformed into a beautiful village with the cooperation of villagers, Rao said, adding that there was no scarcity of funds and 200 crore would be given as loans to the 2,000 families of the village for self-employment. Each family would get 10 lakh for self-employment, he promised.

Besides this, the chief minister announced that villagers who migrated to other places in search of livelihood would also be given 2BHK houses and 10 lakh for self-employment.
After arriving in the morning, Rao went across his native village and interacted with the locals.
He told district Collector P Venkatram Reddy that if anybody wanted a tractor or auto-rickshaw, it should be given to them. The remaining money should be given to the people to buy cattle, he added. The chief minister said that 50 crore would be given to the Siddipet district collector for the development of Chintamadaka village.

The CM said that Sitrampally, Pulluru and Machapuram, the villages which were earlier under Chintamadaka, would also be developed into model villages. Rao said that 1 crore each would be sanctioned to these villages and orders releasing these funds would be issued in a couple of days.
An amount of 25 crore would be released for the development of Siddipet town,Rs 5 crore for the beautification of Ranga Nayak Sagar as a tourist destination, and 50 lakh each for the development of 81 villages of Siddipet constituency, excluding the Siddipet mandal headquarters villages Rao said, and added that he was releasing these funds as per MLA T Harish Rao’s request.
The chief minster also said he would sanction Rs10 crore for the development of Dubbak village, in which Rao did his schooling.


 The chief minister recalled his childhood days and his association with Chintamadaka and Dubbaka. He said in his childhood days there used to be no school in Chintamadaka village, no proper roads, and no bus facilities. 

He said he pursued his higher education while staying at his sister’s house in Sircilla district and later continued his studies while staying with his maternal uncle.
He said there used to be good teachers when he was studying and added that he got a grip on Telugu literature with the encouragement of his teacher Mruthyunjaya Sharma. The chief minister exhorted the villagers not to clash with each other, but to live in harmony, which would help the development of the village and also their progress.

CM meets childhood buddies
The chief minister greeted the elders in the village and his childhood friends with affection and enquired about their health.

Mingles with villagers
When he reached the venue of the public meeting, he did not occupy the dais but mingled with the villagers by removing the barricade. He called the villagers, including the women, by their names. He also shook hands with his old friends and hugged the elders who attended the meeting. After lunch, the chief minister took a two-hour tour of the village, met the villagers and recounted his childhood memories. The elderly and youngsters alike took photos with the chief minister. 

Later, Rao performed a special pooja at Peddamma temple. He also inquired about the ongoing works of Ramalayam in the village and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the BC Gurukul Residential School. The chief minister also inaugurated the newly-constructed primary school building.

