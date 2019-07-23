Supreme Court refuses to intervene in Telangana High Court's order in matter of Telangana State Public Service Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the Telangana State Public Service Commission and Group-II selected candidates, a Supreme Court bench on Monday declined to interfere in the petition filed against an order of the Telangana High Court which permitted the TSPSC to go ahead with the selection process of Group-II posts examination that was held in November 2016.

The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee dismissed the petition filed by several unemployed youths challenging the High Court order. “Whenever recruitment notification gets issued, such petitions start piling up.

The High Court has written a well-thought judgment on the issue. The TSPSC has been suffering due to these litigations. It is normal that such large-scale recruitment would invite small errors. It’s difficult to ensure a completely error-free process. There is no need for the Supreme Court to intervene. Let the issue be closed here,” the bench said.

On June 3, the State HC had directed the commission to include those candidates in the selection process, who were earlier left out for committing mistakes, such as, double-bubbling in OMR sheets, usage of whiteners and others.