Home States Telangana

Supreme Court refuses to intervene in Telangana High Court's order in matter of Telangana State Public Service Commission

There is no need for the Supreme Court to intervene. Let the issue be closed here,” the bench said.

Published: 23rd July 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the Telangana State Public Service Commission and Group-II selected candidates, a Supreme Court bench on Monday declined to interfere in the petition filed against an order of the Telangana High Court which permitted the TSPSC to go ahead with the selection process of Group-II posts examination that was held in November 2016.

The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee dismissed the petition filed by several unemployed youths challenging the High Court order. “Whenever recruitment notification gets issued, such petitions start piling up.

The High Court has written a well-thought judgment on the issue. The TSPSC has been suffering due to these litigations. It is normal that such large-scale recruitment would invite small errors. It’s difficult to ensure a completely error-free process. There is no need for the Supreme Court to intervene. Let the issue be closed here,” the bench said.

On June 3, the State HC had directed the commission to include those candidates in the selection process, who were earlier left out for committing mistakes, such as, double-bubbling in OMR sheets, usage of whiteners and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Public Service Commission TSPSC group ii Telangana High Court Supreme Court
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp