Turmoil in Telangana's BR Ambedkar Open University as teachers resign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miffed that the vice-chancellor has appointed the registrar from a non-teaching faculty, just a couple of days ahead of the end of his tenure, the deans and directors of the Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) tendered their resignations on July 22.

The Faculty and Teachers Association of BRAOU also alleged that the VC, prof K Seetha Rama Rao, is undertaking financial decisions that will have far-reaching implication on the university. They gave examples of transferring staff in the Student Centre and clearing payments barely 48 hours before the end of his term.

The letter, addressed to Secretary of Education, B Janardhan Reddy read: “Concerned and pained by the crisis, that is likely to deepen further, the directors and deans of the university have tendered our resignation in protest against the callous and one-sided attitude and imbecile behaviour of the vice-chancellor.” The Association added that “unmindful of the damage to the University administration, few of the Assistant Directors of Regional Coordination Centres are given charge of other District Treasurer Regional Coordination Centres, which is not feasible and practical. Bringing the Dr K Krishna Reddy Study Centre Heads to the Headquarters would only weaken the Regional Coordination Centres further. This is fatal for the centres, particularly those with declining enrolment post-implementation of CBCS.”

In the letter, the organisation alleged that the VC is coercing the finance department to clear construction-related bills and pay up builders. It may be recalled that the varsity was embroiled in a financial embezzlement scandal, for which the enquiry is still ongoing. “We fail to understand his (VC’s) puzzling interest in clearing payments just 48 hours before the completion of his tenure, in violation of financial discipline and moral code,” the letter read.