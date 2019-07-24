Home States Telangana

After several twists and turns, new Municipal Act comes into existence in Telangana

Finally, the Municipalities Act came into existence on Tuesday in the form of an Ordinance

Published: 24th July 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Legislative Assembly

Telangana Legislative Assembly (File Picture | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan has given his consent for the Municipalities Ordinance, 2019 and accordingly the new Act came into existence from Tuesday. However, there were several twists and turns after both Assembly and Council passed the Bill on Friday till the Act came into existence finally on Tuesday in the form of an Ordinance.

“The Municipalities Act, 2019 was promulgated on Tuesday,” Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar told Express. However, the Bill which was approved by the Legislature did not become an Act. Instead, the government had to issue an Ordinance afresh as the Bill adopted by the Legislature was not approved by the Governor, who raised objections over certain clauses of the Bill.
After the Legislature approved the Bill on Friday and sent it to the Governor for his assent, Narasimhan raised some objections over one clause, which vested the powers to the State government to fix the election date of 128 Municipalities and 12 Corporations.

The Governor wanted to modify this clause to allow the Telangana Election Commission to fix the election date like in the past, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India. When the Governor did not give his consent to the Bill and wanted changes in it, normally both Houses of Legislature again pass the Bill afresh, as suggested by the Governor.

This prompted the State government to press the panic button and decided to bring an Ordinance, without referring the Bill back to the  Legislature. To overcome this difficulty, the State government, first, sent a request to the Governor to prorogue the Assembly and Council, which were adjourned sine die, for issuing the Ordinance afresh.  

It may be mentioned here, no Ordinance can be issued without prorogation of both Houses of Legislature.
Then, the State government officials, including Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and Law Secretary V Niranjan Rao had a daylong marathon meeting on Sunday at Secretariat. They amended the clause as per the suggestions of the Governor.

Then, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao obtained consent from the Council of Ministers for the amended clause through the circulation of a file. Later, the amended Bill was sent to the Governor, who finally gave his assent.“The Governor gave his assent to the Bill on Sunday itself,” Arvind Kumar said.  
It means that this Ordinance has to be placed before the Assembly and Council within six months for approval.

However, without knowing the facts that happened in the State in the last two days, several leaders of the Congress and the BJP including former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya issued statements that the Governor rejected the Municipalities Bill.

“So many rumours have been circulated in the social media and also in vernacular news channels about the Bill. They are not correct,” Arvind Kumar explained.

He said that there were rumours that the Governor even requested the State government to refer the Bill to the Central government. There was no truth in those messages.  The new Municipalities Act is in place and it was promulgated on Tuesday, Arvind Kumar said.

How Governor finally gave his assent
Chief Minister K Chandra- sekhar Rao obtained consent from the Council of Ministers for the amended clause through circulation of a file. Later, the amended Bill was sent to Governor ESL Narasimhan, who finally gave his assent

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Governor ESL Narasimhan Telangana Governor Municipalities Ordinance 2019 Telangana Election Commission K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp