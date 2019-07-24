Andhra Pradesh-based Gulf returnee arrested for threat calls to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Andhra Pradesh-based Gulf returnee, who allegedly made threat calls to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, was arrested by the Cybercrime wing of the Hyderabad city police on Tuesday.

The accused, Shaikh Ismail, had allegedly made the threat calls in May this year. According to the police, Kishan Reddy lodged a complaint in June. A case was registered and a probe was launched. Based on technical evidence, the police traced the caller to Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh and nabbed him.

Inquiries revealed that Ismail went to Kuwait in 2017, where he worked as a car driver. During that time, he used to watch political speeches, news and gossip on social media. He also searched for Kishan Reddy’s contact number on the internet and made threat calls to him. The police, who seized two mobile phones used to commit the offence, produced Ismail before a city court on Tuesday.