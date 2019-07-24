Home States Telangana

EAMCET 2019: More than 28,000 engineering seats available in final phase of counselling 

A whopping 28,187 engineering seats are up for grabs in the final phase of counselling for Eamcet 2019 which commences on Wednesday. 

HYDERABAD: A whopping 28,187 engineering seats are up for grabs in the final phase of counselling for Eamcet 2019 which commences on Wednesday.  Of these 16, 432 seats were left vacant from the previous round of counselling and for another 11,755 seats, students either did not report or cancel them.

As per the schedule released by the Commissioner of the Technical Education, students can pay a processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre and certificate verification can be done from July 24 to and 27. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on July 29 and till July 31 students have to make payments towards tuition fee and also complete online self-reporting. By July 30-31 students have to report to their allotted colleges.

Among the courses that have the most number of unfilled seats are Electronics and Communication Engineering with 6,232 seats followed by mechanical engineering 5,871 seats.  Computer science and engineering have a considerable number of unfilled seats -- 4,952.  Surprisingly, even in this round, as many as 765 seats are also up for grabs in IT, which is one of the most popular course. 

