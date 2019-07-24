Home States Telangana

Enforcement Directorate books one of its own who once probed cases against Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published: 24th July 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate on July 23 registered a case against its former official Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, who probed the alleged disproportionate assets cases against YSRC president and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The fresh case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Gandhi was working as superintendent in the Anti Evasion Wing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Hyderabad, till he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently. CBI officials unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3.74 crore in the name of the official and his family members.

CBI has found Srinivasa Gandhi had joined the ED in 2004 and remained in the department till 2017. During the period from January 1, 2010 to June 2, 2019, Srinivasa Gandhi acquired most of the movable and immovable assets in his as well as his family’s name.

Based on the case registered and the investigation done by CBI, the ED also inquired into the allegations against Gandhi and registered a fresh case to probe the allegations afresh.

