Ex-TRS MP G Vivek meets Amit Shah amid speculations of joining BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP G Vivek called on BJP chief Amit Shah at Delhi on July 23 and reportedly expressed his desire to join the saffron party.

Though Vivek did not make any official announcement that he was joining the BJP, it is understood that he is waiting for the municipal elections to be completed to join the ranks of the party. This apart, he was looking for an auspicious day to make the announcement.

The official reason stated was that he urged Amit Shah who is Union Minister for Home to direct the governor to stop the TRS government from razing the Secretariat buildings for raising new ones.

He apparently handed over the resolutions of the all-party meeting which was held in Hyderabad on Monday. According to one senior BJP leader, Vivek would join the BJP sooner than later.“He appears to be waiting for the municipal elections to be over for him to take the leap,” he said.