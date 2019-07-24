Former politburo member of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, AS Poshetty alleges graft in Nizamabad civic works

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Former politburo member of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, AS Poshetty, has alleged serious corruption in the execution of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation’s Rs 800-crore worth of development works carried out over the last five years. A prominent member of Telangana’s statehood movement, Poshetty had previously insinuated corruption by Nizamabad Mayor and local MLAs.

Speaking to reporters in Nizamabad on Tuesday, he said, “Apart from the ongoing campaign that Rs 800 crore has been spent in Nizamabad by the government, the State is also directing at least Rs 100 crore to the NMC every year. Where are these funds going and how are they being used? The district collector, who is also the special officer of the NMC, should order an inquiry immediately.”

Poshetty further alleged that a few months back, the NMC allegedly spent Rs 50 lakh on each division but no works could be found at the ground-level. The town still lacks public toilets, saplings planted under Haritha Haram remain unprotected, rising mosquito population, poor sanitation, were some of the issues he pointed out.