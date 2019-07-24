Home States Telangana

Former politburo member of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, AS Poshetty alleges graft in Nizamabad civic works

The town still lacks public toilets, saplings planted under Haritha Haram remain unprotected, rising mosquito population, poor sanitation, were some of the issues he pointed out.

Published: 24th July 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Former politburo member of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, AS Poshetty, has alleged serious corruption in the execution of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation’s Rs 800-crore worth of development works carried out over the last five years. A prominent member of Telangana’s statehood movement, Poshetty had previously insinuated corruption by Nizamabad Mayor and local MLAs.

Speaking to reporters in Nizamabad on Tuesday, he said, “Apart from the ongoing campaign that Rs 800 crore has been spent in Nizamabad by the government, the State is also directing at least Rs 100 crore to the NMC every year. Where are these funds going and how are they being used? The district collector, who is also the special officer of the NMC, should order an inquiry immediately.”

Poshetty further alleged that a few months back, the NMC allegedly spent Rs 50 lakh on each division but no works could be found at the ground-level. The town still lacks public toilets, saplings planted under Haritha Haram remain unprotected, rising mosquito population, poor sanitation, were some of the issues he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Rashtra Samiti AS Poshetty Nizamabad Municipal Corporation Telangana’s statehood movement Nizamabad
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp