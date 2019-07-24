Home States Telangana

Inspired by KTR's #GiftASmile campaign, TRS leader to adopt Keesara Reserve Forest

Santhosh also revealed his plans to use the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds to develop an Eco Tourism Park.

Published: 24th July 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:18 PM

TRS Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh

TRS Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accepting TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s “GiftASmile” challenge, pink party leader and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh has decided to adopt Keesara Gutta Reserve Forest with an aim to provide urban lung space for Hyderabadis.

Following KT Rama Rao’s appeal on Twitter, asking his well-wishers and followers not to celebrate his birthday with pomp and show, but to “GiftASmile” for the needy, Santosh took to the micro-blogging site to declare that he is going to adopt Keesara Gutta Reserve Forest, which  is spread over 2,042 acres on the outskirts of the Hyderabad.

Santhosh also revealed his plans to use the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds to develop an Eco-Tourism Park. The TRS leader said that he would tour the Keesara Reserve Forest soon and prepare an action plan for the development of urban forest parks.  
He hoped that it would help the urban families enjoy nature along with their children during the weekends. He said that the eco-park will be his gift to the Hyderabadis.

Explaining his plan in detail, Santhosh stated that a small portion of reserve forest would have an eco-park and the rest would be protected and developed into the urban reserve forest. The area will become a recreation centre for those who visit temples in Keesara and Yadadri.

The Rajya Sabha member also tagged former MP K Kavitha, film director Vamshi Paidipalli, film actors Vijay Deverakonda and Nitin and industrialist Vetha Mutha Gowtham and requested them to be part of his plans for the development Keesara Gutta Reserve Forest.

