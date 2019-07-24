‘Take lessons from patriarchal Muslims to improve sex ratio’, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi suggests to fellow Muslims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to a report which said that Muslims have improved their sex ratio in the last ten years, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked people to start taking “lessons from patriarchal Muslims” on how to do the same.

Owaisi, on Twitter, said, “Maybe a lesson can be learnt from ‘patriarchal’ Muslims who not only have a better sex ratio but also improved upon it between 2001 & 2011.”

He was reacting to a report from 2015, which said that the sex ratio among Muslims as per Census 2011 was 951, while it was 939 among Hindus. While reacting to another report which showed how there was no girl child born in Uttarkashi in the last three months, Owaisi said, “This proves how widespread sex-selective abortions are & how even after many “stringent” laws nothing has progressed for many groups.”