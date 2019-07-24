Home States Telangana

Telangana mass suicide bid: Mother, son die after consuming pesticide-laced drinks, father critical

The younger son, however, found something fishy with the drink and did not consume it.

Published: 24th July 2019 12:23 PM

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A mother and son died consuming cold drinks laced with pesticide, while father is battling for life at a private hospital after being rescued in time by police. The couple's younger son, however, found something fishy with the drink and did not consume it. 

The bid to commit mass suicide took place at Santhoshnagar of Miryalaguda town late Tuesday night.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as P. Chithrakala (45), her son Lohith (12). Chithrakala's husband P Lokesh is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Lokesh who was working in a rice mill lost his job a few months ago. Following this, he had taken loans from private lenders and was unable to pay it back.

Just before the suicide bid, Lokesh called up his sister in Hyderabad and informed her about the plan to end their lives. She immediately informed another sister living in Nalgonda and the police was informed. 

Miryalaguda police rushed to Santhosh Nagar and they found the mother and son dead while Lokesh was still alive though unconscious.

Lokesh's health condition is critical, say doctors. 

His younger son Rohith (8) told media that the parents gave him cool drinks but he didn't drink as it smelt bad.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the house.

Miryalaguda town police registered case and inquiring.

