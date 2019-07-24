Home States Telangana

Telangana witnessing health hazards for poor disposal of e-waste

The improper disposal of electronic waste can lead to health hazards as the parts discarded consists of harmful elements.

Published: 24th July 2019 07:31 AM

Image used for representational purposes (Express illustrations)

By Nikisha Uddagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Widespread use of digital devices has made electronic waste a new environmental problem. According to Telangana Pollution Control Board, in the year 2017-2018, the State produced 30,000 tonnes of e-waste, out of which only one per cent was scientifically disposed or recycled.

However, in 2018-19 e-waste disposal has increased to 14,000 tonnes. For better management of e-waste, the waste generated from consumers and IT sectors has to be channelised for safe disposal. In many IT companies, the e-waste is being sold through e-tendering and e-auctioning while the consumers sell it for local rag pickers.

The improper disposal of electronic waste can lead to health hazards as the parts discarded consists of harmful elements. In addition, the rag pickers end up emitting greenhouse gases without following inefficient decomposition techniques. As per e-waste management rules, it is the producers’ responsibility to take care of his product after its lifetime ends. For example, television should be discarded in nine years, refrigerator in 10 years. All the products have a particular lifetime.

TAGS
Telangana Pollution Control Board Telangana e waste digital waste
