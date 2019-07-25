Transferred Additional DGP VK Singh wants to take up social work to achieve garbage-free Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that his overnight transfer as Commissioner of Printing and Stationery from Prisons Department came as a surprise to him, Additional DGP rank officer VK Singh on Wednesday said that he wants to do social service, promote Haritha Haaram and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and to work for a garbage-free Hyderabad.

If required, he said would write to the government for permission to involve himself in social service. Speaking to the media here, Singh said: “As there is almost nil work in this charge of the commissioner of Printing and I can’t sit idle. I want to do what I always cherish by launching a social movement to work for a crime-free society, promote literacy, Haritha Haaram, Swachh Abhiyan, good governance, a corruption-free state and a vibrant democracy. I have written in detail about the reasons in my book — It is police: Confession of a top cop. I wanted to leave the job to go for a social awareness campaign. But with all these innuendos of resignation for good posting has made me rethink and hold back,” the IPS officer said.

Stating that all the posts like DG, Vigilance and Enforcement, MD, TSRTC, DG, jails, Commissioner, Prison are defunct posts, he said that he “did not derive anything out of such postings or for that matter any good posting”.

“I find it almost impossible to turn the Printing and Stationery department around because it has no resources. It has become totally outdated. Unless government decides to retrieve it, nothing could be done. However, I would like to make the life of poor factory workers happy and full of fun,” he said.

Replying to a query, VK Singh said that there are no differences among IPS fraternity in the State.