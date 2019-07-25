Home States Telangana

DRDA official leads way in roof-water harvesting

Over 90 per cent of the households in the village have constructed soak pits in their premises to conserve drain water and help improve ground water table of the surrounding areas.

Published: 25th July 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting pits a must.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: IN a bid to harvest rainwater, a field assistant of the district rural development agency has adopted a roof-water harvesting method to conserve rainwater at Gunkula Kondapur in the Ganneruvaram.

As part of the roof-water harvesting system, Hanumandla Yadagiri has connected PVC pipes to a water storage drum then connected to a water pump. In this way, they are able to save every drop of rainwater which falls on the roof of his home by collecting it through a pipeline and using it for drinking.  

Over 90 per cent of the households in the village has constructed soak pits in their premises to conserve drain water and help improve groundwater table of the surrounding areas. Yadagiri expressed happiness that even when there is little rain, the rooftop harvesting system fills to the brim the water drum with a capacity of 250 litres. DRDA Project Director A Venkateshwar Rao told Express that such a system is dated back method now it required more. 

