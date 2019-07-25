Home States Telangana

Human Rights Forum wants survey at Amrabad Tiger Reserve to be abandoned

In a statement here, HFR coordination committee member VS Krishna wanted both the TS and AP governments to reject the survey and exploration proposals by Uranium Corporation of India Ltd.

 Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Octopus View Point in Amrabad Tiger Reserve (File Photo |EPS)

HYDERABAD: Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that the Centre abandon ongoing efforts to survey and explore the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in the Nallamala forest of Nagarkurnool district for uranium ore.

He said a nine-member HRF team which visited villages in Amrabad and Padara mandals found that the flora and wildlife in reserve were in danger in the event of the exploration of the uranium ore. Due to the very nature of uranium mining inflows into the river will be contaminated with frightening implications.
“We are of the opinion that uranium mining for generating nuclear power has to be rejected in principle because it is [...] extremely dangerous,” he said.

