Human Rights Forum wants survey at Amrabad Tiger Reserve to be abandoned

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that the Centre abandon ongoing efforts to survey and explore the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in the Nallamala forest of Nagarkurnool district for uranium ore.

In a statement here, HFR coordination committee member VS Krishna wanted both the TS and AP governments to reject the survey and exploration proposals by Uranium Corporation of India Ltd.

He said a nine-member HRF team which visited villages in Amrabad and Padara mandals found that the flora and wildlife in reserve were in danger in the event of the exploration of the uranium ore. Due to the very nature of uranium mining inflows into the river will be contaminated with frightening implications.

“We are of the opinion that uranium mining for generating nuclear power has to be rejected in principle because it is [...] extremely dangerous,” he said.