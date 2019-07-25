Missing woman, 2 kids found dead in well in Jagital

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A day after a 23-year-old woman and her two young daughters were reported missing by her family in Jagtial’s Malyal Mandal, the police found their bodies in an agricultural well on Wednesday. Swapna had left her husband’s home in Sarvapur village along with five-month-old Vinnu and three-year-old Ahlya on Tuesday night.

According to police, Swapna was being harassed by her husband Adi Naresh over additional dowry ever since they got married four years ago. CI M Upendra Chary told Express that based on the complaint filed by Swapna’s relatives, they have filed cases against the husband, including that of dowry harassment. Swapna and her two children were reported missing on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the police discovered their bodies floating in an agricultural well on the village outskirts.