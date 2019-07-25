Municipal Act against Constitution: Bandaru

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP delegation led by former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday represented to Governor ESL Narasimhan that the new Municipal Act, brought forth by the TRS government was against the Constitution of India.

The delegation also expressed displeasure over the TRS government bringing out the Act in a hurry without following the due procedure. There was no reason to rush the Act in the form of an ordinance. The new Act empowers the state to have control over the urban local bodies, they pointed out.

They recalled that an Act is brought out by issuing an ordinance in an extraordinary circumstance like when the state is not in a position to convene the Assembly and no such situation was prevailing in the state at present.

He said that the Act had no public interest in it and whatever was there in it, was only to safeguard TRS’ interests, they said and pointed out that the entire Act had to be rewritten and discussed in the Assembly before making it an Act.