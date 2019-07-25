Orders galore in Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

Is there a plan to preserve rock forms in Hyderabad? High court to Telangana Government

Making it clear that it was imperative to preserve the boulders and rock forms as far as possible by the State, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to inform the court as to whether there was any comprehensive plan formulated for preserving the rock forms and boulders in the city, and to submit before the court if any such plan exists. “The boulders and rock forms within and surrounding the Hyderabad give a distinct identity to the city and to the state. These rock forms and boulders are essential to the landscape of the city,’’ the bench observed. The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by the Society to Save Rocks, represented by its secretary Frauke Quader, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to stop those persons who were carrying on with drilling operations at Baba Fakhruddin Aulia Dargah at Puppalaguda in Ranga Reddy district. The High Court bench posted the matter to August 26 for further hearing.

HC wants detailed counter on OGH building issue

Describing the counter affidavit filed by the director of medical education on Osmania General Hospital issue as vague, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the officer concerned to file a detailed counter affidavit, informing the court whether the structural strength of the hospital building was examined and if so by whom it was examined.The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, passed the order in the PIL filed by Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, represented by its president Dr K Mahesh Kumar, seeking direction to the Telangana government to construct a new multi-storied building to house the existing Osmania General Hospital, nursing college and hostel. The High Court bench posted the matter to August 26 for further hearing.

HC direction paves way for filling of librarian posts

Paving way for filling the posts of librarian in Residential Educational Institutions Societies by Telangana State Public Service Commission, Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the State High Court dismissed the petitions filed seeking stay of all further proceedings in the recruitment process.As for the petitioners’ plea regarding Rule 6(A) of TSPSC Rules, the judge directed the authorities concerned to follow the rule in respect of those candidates who were in the selected list. The judge made it clear that the rules clearly mandate that the commission should follow the procedure of giving relinquishment options. Taking submissions of counsel into consideration, judge dismissed the petitions.