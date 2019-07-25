Parents of student who died in Telangana Social Welfare School seek re-postmortem after report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging foul play in the suspicious death of a Class 5 student of Telangana Social Welfare School, who was killed three years ago, his parents demanded a re-postmortem based on the inquiry report of National Human Rights Commission, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mulkalapally Charan, 12, was admitted into Class 5 in TSWREIS, Janagoan in 2016. However, a few months after he joined the school, the boy had died on the intervening night of August 8 and 9. He was administered first aid and shifted to a local government hospital for treatment. However, the victim’s parents allege that their child was dead before he was shifted to the hospital and was beaten up by his seniors.