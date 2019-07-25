Telangana DGP chairs Inter-district police meet

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telangana State’s Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy instructed the police officials on Wednesday to exchange information and curb Maoist activities in the affected areas.

As part of his visit to the districts, the DGP on Wednesday convened an inter-district police officials’ meet in Kothagudem town. Police officials of Khammam, Bhadradrikothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Bhuplalapally districts and OSD of East Godavari district in AP also participated.