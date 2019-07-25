Home States Telangana

Telangana irrigation engineers to present papers in International Commission of Irrigation and Drainage summit

Irrigation engineers from Telangana have the rare honour of being able to present their technical papers at an international summit.

Published: 25th July 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

The engineering marvel - Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) - will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Medigadda.

The engineering marvel - Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation engineers from Telangana have the rare honour of being able to present their technical papers at an international summit. The engineers, who include Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Sridhar Rao Deshpande, will present their papers at the International Commission of Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) summit that will be held in Indonesia in September.

The ICID summit is held once every three years. The international organisation invites engineers from across the globe to present their papers. The State’s Irrigation department officials had submitted four technical papers for the committee’s scrutiny. The committee accepted three papers. On behalf of the Third World Irrigation Forum (WIF), Vijay K Labhsetwar wrote a letter intimating that three technical papers were approved, said officials.

Three technical papers selected by TS engineers are: “Mission Kakatiya- Restoration of Minor Irrigation Sources: A Flagship Program Undertaken  by Government of Telangana” by Sridhar Rao Deshpande (OSD to CM) and K Shyam Sunder(CE, Minor Irrigation);

“Nagarjuna Sagar Project - Modernisation for Improving Water Management Through on-off system” by S Suneel (Chief Engineer, Nagarjuna Sagar Project) and “Tail to Head- A Technique in Improving Water User Efficiency and Productivity in Sri Ram Sagar  Project” by B Shanker (Chief Engineer, SRSP) & Nagabhushan Rao (EE).

Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Irrigation department Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar and Engineer-in-Chief (Administration) B Nagender Rao expressed happiness over the news and congratulated the authors.

The “Mission Kakatiya...” paper is an overview of the State government’s flagship programme that seeks the restoration of all minor irrigation tanks and water bodies in the State. Since March 2015, when the programme was launched, 20,192 tanks in the State have been restored, costing the State `363.44 million.
The “Tail to Head...” paper is an attempt at addressing the issue of water scarcity through efficient usage of water.

The “Nagarjun Sagar...” paper is an overview of how Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal managed to exceed its aim of providing water to the two zones under it, thereby improving agriculture in the region.

Three out of four submissions accepted

The department had submitted four technical papers for the committee’s scrutiny; three were accepted. They deal with subjects of Mission Kakatiya, NSP and management of water

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana Irrigation engineers Sridhar Rao Deshpande International Commission of Irrigation and Drainage World Irrigation Forum Vijay K Labhsetwar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp