Woman, son die in suicide bid by Hyderabad family

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A woman and her 12-year-old son lost their lives, while her husband survived and was hospitalised after the trio attempted suicide by drinking beverage laced with pesticide. The incident took place late on Tuesday at Santosh Nagar in Miryalguda town. The deceased were identified as P Chithrakala, 45, her son Lohith, 12 and the husband as P Lokesh.

According to a suicide note recovered from the scene, Lokesh had incurred a debt of over `1 lakh after the rice mill he was working for shut down a few months ago. Unable to pay the debts, he decided to commit suicide along with his wife and two sons. His second son, Vignesh,8, as he refused to drink the pesticide-laced beverage given to him by Lokesh.

When the police arrived, Chithrakala and Lohith were already dead and Lokesh was unconscious.