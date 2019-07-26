Home States Telangana

After Andhra Pradesh, TRS government encourages private sector to hire locals in Telangana

Telangana has no such proposal to have in jobs for locals in the private sector yet but it has 95 per cent reservation for locals in government jobs.

Published: 26th July 2019 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: While Andhra Pradesh has passed a bill marking 75 per cent reservation in jobs for locals in the private sector, its sibling Telangana has no such proposal, though the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is encouraging the private players to recruit more locals by offering them incentives.

Telangana has 95 per cent reservation for locals in government jobs.

TRS leaders say the government is not likely to come out with any rule for reservation for locals in private companies as it could hurt the industry and affect flow of investments into the state.

Though TRS-led the movement for Telangana state with the slogan of 'water, resources and jobs', it did not push for reserving quota in private industry for locals.

This is believed to be mainly because Hyderabad, the Information Technology hub which drives the state's economic growth, has a cosmopolitan culture with national and global giants employing people from across the country.

ALSO READ: PMK's Ramadoss demands 80 per cent reservation for Tamils in private-sector jobs in Tamil Nadu

Analysts say any move to reserve quota for locals in industries may upset the investors in the city, also known for pharma, life sciences, aerospace and defence industry.

Though TRS always maintained that creating jobs for locals in both public and private sectors is its priority, it did not frame any rules in this regard for the industry. The government is offering some incentives to industries employing local people but it is not insisting that they hire locals across the board.

The Industry Department expects industries coming up outside Hyderabad to provide at least low-level jobs to locals.

ALSO READ: 75 per cent reservation for locals in all industries in Andhra Pradesh

The opposition parties too fought with the TRS government over the issue of filling vacancies in government jobs. They targeted Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for failing to keep his word to provide one lakh jobs to educated youth.

The TRS, however, claims that steps were taken to fill the vacancies in various departments.

Following the new zonal system notified last year by the Ministry of Home Affairs, local reservation in all cadres was increased to 95 per cent.

The government created seven zones and two multi-zones to address the imbalance in providing employment opportunities in the government sector to people of backward areas.

The new zonal system was introduced after the government reorganised the districts to increase their number to 31 from 10. Under this system even higher-level posts were reserved for locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Telangana private jobs Private sector jobs TRS
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp