AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi clarifies his '15 minutes' remark, says 'nothing communal'

Earlier on July 26, Bajrang Dal and VHP lodged a police complaint against him in Sultan Bazar Police Station over his recent remarks.

By ANI

KARIM NAGAR: After Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) lodged a police complaint against him for allegedly instigating Hindus and Muslims in a recent speech here, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday claimed he did not give "any offensive or illegal statement" nor did he "hurt the feelings of any community."

Clarifying his remarks, the AIMIM leader alleged that some persons with an ulterior motive of political gain were approached the police and misleading them.

"Akbaruddin Owaisi, do hereby state that recently I gave a speech at Karimnagar, wherein I did not give any offensive or illegal statement nor I hurt the feelings of any community, but some persons with an ulterior motive for their political gain adding words and creating different meaning as per their own desire and imagination, approaching the police and misleading them," he said in a statement.

"My speech doesn't constitute any offence; I have not contravened any provision of law," he said.

Owaisi had earlier this week said the RSS was unable to overcome his "15 minutes" remark he made in the year 2013.

Addressing a gathering in Karimnagar on Tuesday, Owaisi had said, "People scare those who get scared easily and are scared of those who know how to scare them. Why do they (RSS) hate me? It is because they have not been able to overcome the '15 minutes' statement made by me."

Earlier in the day, Bajrang Dal and VHP lodged a police complaint against him in Sultan Bazar Police Station over his recent remarks.

Bajrang Dal media convenor S Kailash said, "On July 23, at a public meeting in Karimnagar, he (Akbaruddin Owaisi) gave a statement against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindus. He repeated his statement from 2013 where he had said that if police are removed for 15 minutes, they will kill 80 crore Hindus. He was sent to jail for this."

"Through such statements, he is instigating Hindus and Muslims. He is an MLA and has more responsibility than a civilian. His behaviour should be worthy of an MLA. Otherwise, he should resign," he asserted.

Attacking the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, Kailash questioned whether different rules applied to their alliance partner AIMIM and others.

"Previously, our Paripoornananda Swamy was arrested for a small statement but today, Akbaruddin Owaisi is talking about scaring and killing people. We are unable to understand why this TRS government cannot see the actions of AIMIM. Are rules different for AIMIM and rest of us? If not, then he should be jailed," Kailash said.

Circle Inspector of Sultan Bazar police station said, "Today, we received a complaint against MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi. On the 23rd of this month, he gave a speech against Hindus at Karimnagar. Thereafter VHP and Bajrang Dal have given a complaint in Sultan Bazar police station. Based on the contents of the petition, we are going to take action against the concerned MLA." 

