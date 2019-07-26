BJP condemns Akbar’s ‘hate speech’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Warning AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi to not whip up communal passions, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit on Thursday condemned what they described as the “unprovoked and uninstigated hate speech” made by the Chandrayangutta MLA in Karimnagar.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said, “It (the statement) was not warranted, nobody had challenged him. There was no reason, yet he went back to his old ways, to threaten the country’s majority community and to destabilise the peace and tranquillity of the State.”

Rao said that the party “warns him to mend his ways before it is too late.” He also said that they would be taking up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “There will be serious consequences for such kind of utterances and insults to the Hindu community,” he said.

He questioned Akbaruddin, “What do you mean by when you say that fear has to be instilled? What do you mean and what do you intend to do to instil that fear in Hindus?”

BJP MPs from Karimnagar and Nizamabad, B Sanjay and D Aravind, joined in on the criticism. They said TRS and the AIMIM were working together and the latter was trying to ensure that its ‘friendly party’ wins a few seats in municipal corporations in the upcoming ULB polls.

Party leaders complain to Karimnagar police

Karimnagar: BJP leaders from the district, led by district unit president Basa Satyanarayana Rao, lodged a complaint with Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy. Rao claimed that Owaisi’s comments were objectionable and provocative against Hindus