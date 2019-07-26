Dharna, rain lead to traffic jam on Bollaram road in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM: Parents of a private school at Bachupally, along with other commuters, were left harried after drivers of a private school staged a dharna in front of the school demanding increased pay on Thursday.

With a large number of parents, who were asked to collect their children, turning up at the school and the protesting drivers, coupled up with the congestion created due rains led huge traffic jam between Coca Cola Junction to Bachupally along the Bollaram road.

Miyapur and Kukatpally traffic police, along with Bachupally police (law & order), had to be called in to deal with the situation. “It took us over an hour to clear the jam. Since it started raining at the same time, the situation got even worse at that time,” said Kukatpally Inspector Narsaiah.