Oppn parties stage rally to protest against demolitions

HYDERABAD: Several activists and politicians, who attempted to take out a ‘Chalo Assembly’ rally, demanding the government to not demolish the Assembly and Secretariat buildings, were arrested on Thursday.

Leaders of Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Jana Samithi, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Left parties had collectively called for the protest.However, the police foiled their bid saying they had no permission. The police deployed additional forces at Dharna Chowk, where the leaders were supposed to meet.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leader and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said: “The people’s money should be utilised for them and not on unnecessary buildings. The chief minister is trying to erase Telangana’s history. Leaders of all parties are joining this protest. Even TRS leaders don’t want these building to be demolished.” Reddy added that the government doesn’t have money to give healthy food to children and pregnant women but wishes to build “fancy buildings”.

PL Vishweshwar Rao, Telangana Jana Samithi vice-president, said that there are several public interest litigations pending in the High-court.

Telugu Desam Party leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy , commenting on the matter, said, “They (the government) held a two-day Assembly session not to address public issues but to pass an erroneous act (Municipal Bill).”