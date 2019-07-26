Parents worry as Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education denies college affiliations

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the affiliation process is progressing at an excruciatingly slow pace, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has earned the ire of private junior colleges and parents for claiming that a number of private and junior colleges lack the requisite documents to obtain affiliation.

According to the TSBIE, 1,600 junior colleges have applied for affiliation, of which 1,287 colleges paid affiliation fee for 2019-20 academic year. The affiliation process, initiated in January, has not been completed even after six months. As per the schedule, the process should have ended by May 15, with the Board releasing the list of the colleges that were granted affiliation. So far only 362 private junior colleges got affiliation. Another 72 are on the radar for not having proper fire NOC.

The Board has also not released the list of affiliated colleges. As a result, four lakh students who have taken admission in junior colleges are worried about their future as they are not sure if their respective colleges are granted affiliation or not. “As many as 282 colleges have applied for permission for shifting of their premises. In addition, 72 colleges don’t have clearance from the Fire Department. When these colleges did not fulfil the criteria for affiliation then why did the Board collect inspection fee from them and allowed them to pay the affiliation fee?” queried G Satish, President of TS Private Intermediate Colleges.

Just a formality?

In most schools, degree or engineering colleges the inspections are carried out first and then the affiliations granted, following which admission are done, in Intermediate education affiliation is just a formality, done months after the admission process.

