Home States Telangana

Parents worry as Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education denies college affiliations

According to the TSBIE, 1,600 junior colleges have applied for affiliation, of which 1,287 colleges paid affiliation fee for 2019-20 academic year.

Published: 26th July 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Students and their parents attend an orientation programme for admission to Delhi University.

Image of college students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the affiliation process is progressing at an excruciatingly slow pace, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has earned the ire of private junior colleges and parents for claiming that a number of private and junior colleges lack the requisite documents to obtain affiliation.

According to the TSBIE, 1,600 junior colleges have applied for affiliation, of which 1,287 colleges paid affiliation fee for 2019-20 academic year. The affiliation process, initiated in January, has not been completed even after six months. As per the schedule, the process should have ended by May 15, with the Board releasing the list of the colleges that were granted affiliation. So far only 362 private junior colleges got affiliation. Another 72 are on the radar for not having proper fire NOC.

The Board has also not released the list of affiliated colleges. As a result, four lakh students who have taken admission in junior colleges are worried about their future as they are not sure if their respective colleges are granted affiliation or not. “As many as 282 colleges have applied for permission for shifting of their premises. In addition, 72 colleges don’t have clearance from the Fire Department. When these colleges did not fulfil the criteria for affiliation then why did the Board collect inspection fee from them and allowed them to pay the affiliation fee?” queried G Satish, President of TS Private Intermediate Colleges.

Just a formality?

In most schools, degree or engineering colleges the inspections are carried out first and then the affiliations granted, following which admission are done, in Intermediate education affiliation is just a formality, done months after the admission process. 

Reasons for denying affiliation

  • Lack of Fire NOC
  • Lack of sale and lease deed
  • Lack of structural soundness certificate
Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Telangana private junior colleges Telangana college affiliation nod
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp