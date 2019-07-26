Siblings in remote Telangana village 'defy science', light up bulbs with their 'touch'

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Truth is sometimes stranger than fiction. In a remote village Sirisana in Bela mandal, which is about 30 km from here, two siblings are taking everyone by surprise by lighting up LED bulbs by just touching them.

This may come as something unbelievable but Sameer and Sania have been giving a demonstration of how they can make the LED bulbs come to life by just touching them.

They had demonstrated their power by placing the bulbs on their cheeks and noses. In fact, they are lighting up the houses which have no power connection.

The villagers are arriving at their houses in droves to watch what they consider it as a miracle.

Their father Chand Pashsa said that he discovered his children's power after he purchased an LED bulb one week ago.

His son Sameer touched the bulb casually and it began glowing, making him wonder how could this be possible.

But the power utility officials dismiss the "miracle" as baseless but would not be able to say how the children were able to light up the bulbs.

Power utility superintendent J Uttam said that it is impossible for a bulb to glow when somebody touches it.

"There has to be a neutral and phase for a bulb to turn on," he said.

As the siblings continue to amaze the villagers, people from other villages are also descending just to watch the spectacle.

When the two children touched the bulbs in places away from their house, even then bulbs lit up. This rules out the possibility that power supply to the house could in some way be connected with the strange phenomenon.