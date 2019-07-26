Home States Telangana

State’s farmers cautious as monsoon rains remain elusive

Paddy cultivation yet to pick up as inflows into State’s major reservoirs have not been ideal; Chief Secretary SK Joshi to review situation again on August 13

Published: 26th July 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana farmer has done his part. He has sown the seed, and is now looking to the skies. But so far, rains have been elusive; some places have reported only scattered showers. The actual monsoon season, that is marked by widespread and continuous rains, is yet to arrive.

The Met department has predicted good rains for August. The farmer would breathe easy only if this prediction is accurate.  At a review meeting at Secretariat, officials concerned told Chief Secretariat SK Joshi that as on Thursday, sowing has been done in 90 per cent of the season’s normal area and 64 per cent of the Kharif area, which is about 27,64,744 hectares.

In the current agriculture season, 200.2 mm (against a normal rainfall of 317.2 mm) has been recorded up until July 24. Normal rainfall has been recorded in only five districts so far.

The officials have said that cultivation of paddy has not picked up due to lack of rains. Inflows into major projects have not been ideal, hence farmers are wary of cultivating paddy. The situation might improve if rains pick up in August, said officials. Joshi has decided to hold another meeting on crop conditions on August 13. He wanted officials to come with details of month-wise figures of area under cultivation for the past few years.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Agriculture C Parthasarathi said that the last date for farmers to enrol for the Rythu Bhima programme is August 13. Till Thursday, 30.92 lakh farmers have enrolled for the insurance scheme. Nominees of as many as 14,705 farmers, who died since the inception of Rythu Bhima, have received `5 lakh each. The LIC has disburses `735.25 crore. To this effect, the government has paid a premium of `704 crore on behalf of farmers to LIC so far. LIC officials want the premium amount to be increased. The chief secretary said their demand would brought to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On EVM strongrooms

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, the chief secretary directed officials concerned to expedite the construction of godowns in the 23 newly-created districts for the storage of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
He held a review with consultant to the Election Commission of India, Bhanwarlal, in Hyderabad on Thursday. The godowns are expected to be completed by May 2020.
Railway projects
In a review with Railway officials, the chief secretary directed revenue officials to complete the land acquisition process for laying a triple railway line between Khazipet and Vijayawada.
South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya and other officials were present at the meeting. They reviewed the progress of construction of RoBs and RuBs, Sattupally-Bhadrachalam line, acquisition of land for the proposed railway wagon workshop in Khazipet and other matters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp