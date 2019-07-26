State’s farmers cautious as monsoon rains remain elusive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana farmer has done his part. He has sown the seed, and is now looking to the skies. But so far, rains have been elusive; some places have reported only scattered showers. The actual monsoon season, that is marked by widespread and continuous rains, is yet to arrive.

The Met department has predicted good rains for August. The farmer would breathe easy only if this prediction is accurate. At a review meeting at Secretariat, officials concerned told Chief Secretariat SK Joshi that as on Thursday, sowing has been done in 90 per cent of the season’s normal area and 64 per cent of the Kharif area, which is about 27,64,744 hectares.

In the current agriculture season, 200.2 mm (against a normal rainfall of 317.2 mm) has been recorded up until July 24. Normal rainfall has been recorded in only five districts so far.

The officials have said that cultivation of paddy has not picked up due to lack of rains. Inflows into major projects have not been ideal, hence farmers are wary of cultivating paddy. The situation might improve if rains pick up in August, said officials. Joshi has decided to hold another meeting on crop conditions on August 13. He wanted officials to come with details of month-wise figures of area under cultivation for the past few years.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Agriculture C Parthasarathi said that the last date for farmers to enrol for the Rythu Bhima programme is August 13. Till Thursday, 30.92 lakh farmers have enrolled for the insurance scheme. Nominees of as many as 14,705 farmers, who died since the inception of Rythu Bhima, have received `5 lakh each. The LIC has disburses `735.25 crore. To this effect, the government has paid a premium of `704 crore on behalf of farmers to LIC so far. LIC officials want the premium amount to be increased. The chief secretary said their demand would brought to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On EVM strongrooms

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, the chief secretary directed officials concerned to expedite the construction of godowns in the 23 newly-created districts for the storage of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He held a review with consultant to the Election Commission of India, Bhanwarlal, in Hyderabad on Thursday. The godowns are expected to be completed by May 2020.

Railway projects

In a review with Railway officials, the chief secretary directed revenue officials to complete the land acquisition process for laying a triple railway line between Khazipet and Vijayawada.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya and other officials were present at the meeting. They reviewed the progress of construction of RoBs and RuBs, Sattupally-Bhadrachalam line, acquisition of land for the proposed railway wagon workshop in Khazipet and other matters.