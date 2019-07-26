Telangana: Forum for Good Governance seeks probe in use of ‘outdated’ tech in Bhadradri power plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a representation to Governor ESL Narasimhan here on Thursday, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) sought an inquiry and action against the officials responsible for choosing ‘outdated technology’ in the construction of Bhadradri power plant at Manuguru leading to inefficient operation of the units thereby causing environmental pollution.

Secretary of FGG M Padmanabha Reddy said the Telangana government in its endeavour to make the State self-sufficient in power has shown undue haste in taking up works. “In its eagerness to construct Bhadradri power plant, TS Genco has gone for outdated technology and old material readily available with BHEL. The equipment was originally manufactured for India Bulls Company, but the company backed out in view of the Central government’s policy and the equipment is lying in go-downs of BHEL. In addition to it, the work was grounded without obtaining clearances from the Centre. The Centre has also objected to adopting sub-critical technology when advanced, super-critical technology is available. To justify their wrong decision the C&MD of TS Genco has stated that the equipment (for sub-critical technology) is readily available with BHEL as such they have purchased it,” Reddy said.

In view of the sub-critical technology being used which consumes more coal and causes high pollution, a case was filed in the National Green Tribunal which ordered stopping of the thermal plant work. As the work continued, the NGT ordered prosecution of officials responsible for going ahead with the works without obtaining environmental clearance and violating Environmental Protection Act. Accordingly, a criminal case was filed before the judicial magistrate of Manuguru, the representation said.