Telangana mountaineer Malavath Poorna’s biography unveiled

HYDERABAD: Back in 2014, Malavath Poorna captured the imagination of one and all when she became the youngest girl from Asia to conquer Mount Everest. The talented tribal girl from Pakala village in Nizamabad district went on to scale Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (2016), Mt Elbrus in Russia (2017), Mt Aconcagua in Argentina (January 2019) and Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia (February 2019) earning plaudits from across the world.

Now her inspiring story has been depicted in a biography titled ‘Poorna’, which was officially launched by Katherine Hadda, Consul General of the USA, Hyderabad, during a ceremony here on Thursday. Authored by Aparna Thota and published by Prism Books Pvt Ltd, the book chronicles the journey of the bold tribal girl and how she fought all odds to conquer some of the highest and most challenging peaks of the world.

The inspiring story of the young mountaineer is sure to spur the present and future generations, especially the girls, to pursue their dreams and emerge leaders in their chosen field. Speaking on the occasion, Katherine Hadda said, “Poorna is an example of a good leader of her generation. She is an inspiration to all the people in the world.”

Hadda also revealed that soon Poorna will soon be heading to the United States on an exchange programme funded by the US State Department. Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Padmashree awardee Dr Shantha Sinha, who were also present at the event on Thursday, talked about the biography on the occasion.