Home States Telangana

Telangana mountaineer Malavath Poorna’s biography unveiled

Back in 2014, Malavath Poorna captured the imagination of one and all when she became the youngest girl from Asia to conquer Mount Everest.

Published: 26th July 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Malavath Poorna (second from right), the youngest girl from Asia to scale Mount Everest, poses with a copy of her newly-released biography, in the presence of US Consul General Katherine Hadda, TSWREIS Secretary RS Praveen Kumar in Hyderabad on Thursday

Malavath Poorna (second from right), the youngest girl from Asia to scale Mount Everest, poses with a copy of her newly-released biography, in the presence of US Consul General Katherine Hadda, TSWREIS Secretary RS Praveen Kumar in Hyderabad on Thursday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Back in 2014, Malavath Poorna captured the imagination of one and all when she became the youngest girl from Asia to conquer Mount Everest. The talented tribal girl from Pakala village in Nizamabad district went on to scale Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (2016), Mt Elbrus in Russia (2017), Mt Aconcagua in Argentina (January 2019) and Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia (February 2019) earning plaudits from across the world.

Now her inspiring story has been depicted in a biography titled ‘Poorna’, which was officially launched by Katherine Hadda, Consul General of the USA, Hyderabad, during a ceremony here on Thursday. Authored by Aparna Thota and published by Prism Books Pvt Ltd, the book chronicles the journey of the bold tribal girl and how she fought all odds to conquer some of the highest and most challenging peaks of the world.

The inspiring story of the young mountaineer is sure to spur the present and future generations, especially the girls, to pursue their dreams and emerge leaders in their chosen field. Speaking on the occasion, Katherine Hadda said, “Poorna is an example of a good leader of her generation. She is an inspiration to all the people in the world.”

Hadda also revealed that soon Poorna will soon be heading to the United States on an exchange programme funded by the US State Department. Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Padmashree awardee Dr Shantha Sinha, who were also present at the event on Thursday, talked about the biography on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malavath Poorna Mount Everest Malavath Poorna biography Telangana mountaineer
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp