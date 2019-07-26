Telangana police arrest seven Maoists

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM: In a major crackdown, jointly carried out by the Cherla police, special party police and the CRPF, as many as seven Maoist militia members were arrested on Thursday.

The banned party members were nabbed while the personnel were conducting vehicle checks at Kaliveru cross road under the Cherla mandal. The arrested have been identified as Paddam Idamaiah (24), Madakam Somudu (24), Podium Chennaiah (19), Ravva Mallaiah (28), Madakam Budra (48), Komaram Bhujanga Rao (30) and T Ramesh (28).

During a joint press meet, special party police and CRPF personnel in Cherla said that while they were carrying out vehicle checks at Kaliveru cross road, a few noticed seven persons coming from Pedamidisileru forest area by foot with two bags. During interrogation, the seven admitted to the personnel that they have been working for the Maoist party for the last two years. The Cherla police have registered cases against the detained members.