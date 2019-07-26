Telugu writer Indraganti Srikanth Sharma dies at 75

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prominent Telugu poet, writer and litterateur Indraganti Srikanth Sharma passed away of age-related illness in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. He was 75.

Srikanth Sharma is survived by his wife Janakibala, son Mohan Krishna, and a daughter. Mohan Krishna is a well-known director in the Telugu film industry. Born in Ramachandrapuram of East Godavari district, Srikanth Sharma started his career as a journalist in Andhra Jyothi and later moved to Andhra Prabha and All India Radio in Vijayawada.

He has many short stories, plays, documentaries and poems to his credit. Devarakonda Balagangadhar Tilak, Telugu Kavula Aparadhalu, Yekantha Kokila, Inti Peru Indraganti and Malavika are some of his notable books

His songs have appeared in films like Krishnavatharam, Nelavanka, Rendu Jella Seetha, Puthadibomma, Sammohanam and Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha. Manasainadedo from Sammohanam was Indraganti Srikanth Sharma’s last song and it turned out to be one of the best numbers in album.