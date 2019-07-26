Home States Telangana

Three advocates recommended to be judges at Telangana High Court, four for Andhra Pradesh High Court

As for the four recommended for elevation to the Andhra Pradesh HC bench, there is no sitting judge in the Supreme Court outside the collegium to be consulted for ascertaining their suitability.

Published: 26th July 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 11:02 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended the Andhra Pradeshpointment of three advocates as judges of the Telangana High Court and four advocates as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court under the Bar quota.

The collegium has forwarded its proposal to the Ministry of Law and Justice to get the President’s nod.

The collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde and Justice NV Ramana, was of the considered view that advocates R Raghunandan Rao, Battu Devanand, D Ramesh and N Jayasurya were suitable for elevation to the Andhra Pradesh High Court bench, and advocates T Vinod Kumar, A Abhishek Reddy and K Lakshman, presently in the post of assistant solicitor general, to the Telangana High Court bench.

To ascertain the suitability of the advocates recommended for elevation to the Telangana HC bench, the collegium consulted its colleague conversant with the affairs of the Telangana HC for his opinion.

In a resolution passed for the recommendations on Thursday, the collegium stated that these recommendations were made by the then chief justice of the erstwhile Hyderabad High Court, which was common to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on Oct 9, 2018, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

The views of the chief minister and governor were also placed in the related file. While the above proposal was under process, two separate high courts —  Andhra Pradesh High Court and Telangana High Court — came to be constituted. The seven recommendees were being considered for elevation in their respective high courts.

Who are the chosen seven?

T Vinod Kumar, A Abhishek Reddy and K Lakshman, presently in the post of assistant solicitor general, have been recommended for the Telangana HC bench, while R Raghunandan Rao, Battu Devanand,
D Ramesh and N Jayasurya were picked for the Andhra Pradesh High Court bench

