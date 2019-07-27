CISF takes part in Jal Shakti Abhiyan for water harvesting at Rajiv Gandhi Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Personnel from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) belonging to the airport security Group II posted at the RGI airport, under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan have taken up a rain-water harvesting programme.

They also took up awareness programs in nearby villages. As part of the initiative, CISF personnel started an awareness campaign at Mamidipally village in Shamshabad, Rangareddy district.

“The motive of the campaign is to support the initiatives undertaken by the Union Government in urban and rural areas to promote water harvesting and conservation,” said a CISF official. They also took measures to recharge ground-water and to stop water wastage.