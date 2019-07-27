‘Ensure BJP doesn’t win single ULB’, TRS working president urges party workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday directed party leaders to ensure that BJP does not win a single municipality in any of the four Lok Sabha segments its candidates had won in a few months ago.

Reviewing TRS’ ongoing membership drive with party workers at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said he wanted them to ensure the party wins all urban local bodies in Adilabad and Nizamabad Lok Sabha segments. The meeting went on for over five hours.

Speaking to reporters later, party general secretary Palla Rajeswara Reddy said over 60 lakh members had enrolled into the party in just a month’s time. “This is indeed a rare achievement in this country’s politics,” he said. Reddy said Rama Rao had asked for party cadre to submit the details of new members to leadership by July 30. Reddy said the party has received `15 crore from membership fees so far. Gajwel and Palakurthy Assembly segments topped the list with 70,000 new members each. In over 20 segments, the number has crossed 50,000.

Rama Rao has also directed party leaders to constitute booth committees in towns as soon as possible. Training classes would be held for leaders of these booth committees as well.

KTR gives Rs 5L from CMRF

Meanwhile, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday pledged to financially support several meritorious students for their higher studies. One of them, Empathy Kushwanth, had approached Rama Rao on social media after he secured admission in AIIMS New Delhi. Kushwant secured the first rank in TS EAMCET, eighth in AP EAMCET and 50th in NEET. His father had passed away in a road accident and his mother is a self-employed tailor. On learning about his situation, Rama Rao responded and called him for a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan. The TRS working president and former minister provided `5 lakh to Kushwanth out of the CM’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Two other students also met Rama Rao on Friday. K Lavanya, the first rank holder in NIN’s entrance test, had sought Rama Rao’s help on Twitter. Her father is a daily wage labourer in Medchal.

Rama Rao also handed over a tricycle to Sagar from Sircilla who had lost his legs in a truck accident in Dubai.